India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers, weavers, people from MSME sector during Tamil Nadu visit

Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers, weavers, people from MSME sector during Tamil Nadu visit
January 22
10:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Tamil Nadu from January 23 for three days, will interact with farmers, representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, and weavers in the state, a party leader said.

“Farmers issue is a burning issue throughout the country and Congress has been at the forefront from the beginning. Rahulji has taken leadership on that issue. Across the country, Congress has done programmes and dharnas. He will be interacting with farmers and will address a farmers’ convention in Karur,” party leader Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI.

“He (Gandhi) will be interacting with representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, weavers. He’ll be having many interactions during the visit,” Rao added.

He alleged that the central government is “only concerned about the corporate players and is not bothered about farmers”. “The government is obstinate, it is arrogant, and doesn’t even want to listen to what farmers are saying. Instead, they paint farmers as anti-nationals,” he alleged. Rao, who is Congress in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

“We visited and briefed him about the political situation in Puducherry. Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will be going to election in April. We discussed the ground situation in Puducherry,” he said. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu for three days from January 23 to January 25. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @MEAIndia: Consignments of Indian made Covid vaccines being airlifted for Seychelles and Mauritius! #VaccineMaitri #NeighbourhoodFirst https://t.co/WydE2kjXFa
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:54 am

    Pashtun rights movement holds protest ... - https://t.co/gAlYLTXdcH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:46 am

    Opening of India Africa Trade Council in ... - https://t.co/OV3iftQgy3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #CrownePlaza #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaAfricaTradeCouncil #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:44 am

    Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to doing ... - https://t.co/z8Kf4lLkXS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #LateNightShow #MegastarPriyankaChopraJonas #Movies #Movies2021 #NapsOnNaps #PriyankaChopra
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:34 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.