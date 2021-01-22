Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers, weavers, people from MSME sector during Tamil Nadu visit

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Tamil Nadu from January 23 for three days, will interact with farmers, representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, and weavers in the state, a party leader said.

“Farmers issue is a burning issue throughout the country and Congress has been at the forefront from the beginning. Rahulji has taken leadership on that issue. Across the country, Congress has done programmes and dharnas. He will be interacting with farmers and will address a farmers’ convention in Karur,” party leader Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI.

“He (Gandhi) will be interacting with representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, weavers. He’ll be having many interactions during the visit,” Rao added.

He alleged that the central government is “only concerned about the corporate players and is not bothered about farmers”. “The government is obstinate, it is arrogant, and doesn’t even want to listen to what farmers are saying. Instead, they paint farmers as anti-nationals,” he alleged. Rao, who is Congress in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

“We visited and briefed him about the political situation in Puducherry. Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will be going to election in April. We discussed the ground situation in Puducherry,” he said. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu for three days from January 23 to January 25. (ANI)

