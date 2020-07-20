Rahul Gandhi to release second video on ChinaÂ Â 

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be releasing the second episode of his new short format digital video series on the ongoing border crisis with China, on Monday. “The first episode received millions of views across social and mainstream media — including over 2.5 million views on his Twitter handle alone,” said a party statement.

“This is an issue of critical national importance that every patriotic Indian should be concerned about,” the statement added.

The video will be released on Rahul Gandhi’s social media handles.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi released a video in which he questioned the government’s foreign policy. He slammed the Narendra Modi government over the face-off with China in Ladakh. He had said, “China chose this time to intrude in our land as India’s foreign policy, economy and relationship with neighbouring countries are disrupted.”

Rahul Gandhi explained the reasons why China selected this time to intrude into India, said a party leader.

He has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). He also questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

Firing salvos at the government over China’s intrusion in India, Rahul Gandhi said, “The question is why the Chinese chose this particular time to move. What is it about the India’s situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way. What is about this moment of time to have the confidence that they can move against country like India?”

Comments

comments