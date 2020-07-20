India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rahul Gandhi to release second video on ChinaÂ Â 

Rahul Gandhi to release second video on ChinaÂ Â 
July 20
10:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be releasing the second episode of his new short format digital video series on the ongoing border crisis with China, on Monday. “The first episode received millions of views across social and mainstream media — including over 2.5 million views on his Twitter handle alone,” said a party statement.

“This is an issue of critical national importance that every patriotic Indian should be concerned about,” the statement added.

The video will be released on Rahul Gandhi’s social media handles.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi released a video in which he questioned the government’s foreign policy. He slammed the Narendra Modi government over the face-off with China in Ladakh. He had said, “China chose this time to intrude in our land as India’s foreign policy, economy and relationship with neighbouring countries are disrupted.”

Rahul Gandhi explained the reasons why China selected this time to intrude into India, said a party leader.

He has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). He also questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

Firing salvos at the government over China’s intrusion in India, Rahul Gandhi said, “The question is why the Chinese chose this particular time to move. What is it about the India’s situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way. What is about this moment of time to have the confidence that they can move against country like India?”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 postponed, due to COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/mFSe1vvZ4t
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 2:42 pm

    US may open its strategic ... - https://t.co/jGiSHXHcvB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirusâ€¦ https://t.co/1cEyBtVvcc
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 11:46 am

    Dubai-based Indian girl breaks yoga ... - https://t.co/seAECSzYIJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/n0K7vbGdZr
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 11:37 am

    UK to suspend extradition treaty ... - https://t.co/TScOQ32tiY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirCHinaâ€¦ https://t.co/mFygLVKcql
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 10:37 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.