Rahul Gandhi will be in Parliament during Union Budget presentation NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in Lok Sabha on Monday during the presentation of Union Budget by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said. The Congress leader...

Amit Pangal receives an invitation for Iranian Boxing League NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal has received an invitation to participate in the seventh Iranian Boxing League. Currently, Panghal is practising at Bellary in Karnataka in India’s...

UN Chief condemns detention of Myanmar leaders, urges military to adhere to democratic norms NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and expressed grave...

Union Cabinet approves budget 2021-22 NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved the budget 2021-22 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. The meeting began at around 10:15 am ahead...

Siwan girl decides to visit 15 domestic tourist spots after PM Modi’s praise in Mann ki Baat SIWAN: Elated after being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Mann Ki Baat programme this year, Priyanka Pandey of Bihar’s Siwan district has decided to visit more...

Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ with tablet as Union budget goes digital NEW DELHI: With the Union Budget 2021 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ and switched to...

Sitharaman meets President ahead of Union budget presentation NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur...

City Statement on Gandhi Statue The City of Davis condemns the vandalism that destroyed the statue of Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi in Central Park. We do not support any actions that include the destruction of property....

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter warns of ‘trailer’ NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained a CCTV footage showing a car dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near the Israel Embassy where a minor...

8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ‘brightest students in the world’ list NEW YORK: Advay Misra, 8, an Indian student in New York, has been named among 1,400 of the “brightest students in the world” by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented...

If peaceful protesting farmers abused, it’ll make movement stronger: British MP CHANDIGARH: A day after violence by a group of miscreants at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Saturday warned that “if people in power...

India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific: Blinken tells Jaishankar NEW YORK: American Secretary of State Antony Blinken “underscored India’s role as a pre-eminent partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific” during a discussion with Indian External Affairs Minister S....

Ind vs Eng: Archer, Burns, Stokes to begin training as visitors clear 2nd COVID-19 test CHENNAI: England pace spearhead Jofra Archer, batsman Rory Burns and all-rounder Ben Stokes will begin their training on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test against...

Marvel is expanding its legacy collected edition as ‘Mighty Marvel Masterworks’ WASHINGTON: With the focus of catering classic material to audiences of all ages in a new format, Marvel Entertainment is expanding its legacy collected editions line, ‘Marvel Masterworks’ as ‘Mighty...

US slams China for ‘destabilising’ actions in South China Sea WASHINGTON: The United States has slammed China for its military activities in the disputed South China Sea, saying Beijing actions reflect a continued Peoples Liberation Army attempt to use the...

Here’s when ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut will premiere WASHINGTON: Good news for all the DC superheroes fans! The release date for Snyder Cut is finally out and viewers won’t have to wait much longer to watch director Zack...

Disturbed Punjab suits Pakistan’s policies, says Capt Amarinder Singh CHANDIGARH: Calling upon the government to be “on its toes” in view of attempts by Pakistan trying to infiltrate the borders and its sending weapons in increased numbers through drones...

PM Modi thanks Bahrain’s crown prince for partnership in fight against pandemic NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Bahrain’s crown prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad for their partnership in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “Warm thanks...

Dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, 10 trains delayed due to low visibility NEW DELHI: Ten trains have been delayed due to dense fog and low visibility in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday morning, a Railways officer said. “10 trains are...