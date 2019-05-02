Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rahul goes abroad as temperature in India rises: Shah

Rahul goes abroad as temperature in India rises: Shah
May 02
16:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BIORA (MP): BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi goes abroad “to a place about which not even his mother knows” when temperature in India goes up.

Addressing a poll rally here in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the second phase of polling in the state, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t taken even a single day’s leave since he assumed office in 2014.

“Modi ji is working tirelessly for the nation,” he said. “On the other hand, the Congress president goes on leave regularly and even his mother is unaware of his whereabouts,” Shah said.

Modi ji has not taken a single day’s leave for the last 20 years and is working tirelessly for the nation. And we have Rahul Baba, who goes on vacation every now and then and his mother keeps on asking: where is my son, Shah said.

Shah said the Modi government has shown that no terror attack will go unpunished and India will give a befitting reply to any attack.

“Goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega (Will respond with bombs if attacked with bullets),” the BJP leader said.

Shah wondered if Pakistani terrorists have any “blood relation” with Congress leaders. “Only two parties are gloomy when Modi kills terrorists. One is Pakistan and the other is Rahul Baba and his company.

Shah also claimed that 24.50 lakh people have been given free medical treatment so far under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

While six of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first phase on April 29, the other 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.