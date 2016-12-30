Rahul poses questions to PM on note ban a day ahead of his address

NEW DELHI: With 50 days over since demonetization, Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posing five questions including the amount of black money recovered since November 8 and the number of jobs lost due to the dramatic decision.

The Congress vice president took to Twitter asking the Prime Minister as to whom had he consulted before taking the decision and wondered as to why were “experts, economists and RBI not consulted”.

His questions have come a day ahead of the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

Rahul sought to know as to who all deposited more than Rs 25 lakhs in bank accounts in six months preceding November 8 note ban decision.

“With 50 days over since demonetization, India is waiting for your answers to these five questions, Modiji. Amount of black money recovered after 8 November 2016? Economic loss to the nation and numbers of jobs lost? How many people died due to demonetization? Has the compensation been paid?

“Whom all did PM consult on demonetization? Why were experts, economists, RBI not consulted? Who all deposited more than (Rs) 25 lakhs in bank accounts in six months preceding 8th November 2016?” Rahul asked on the micro blogging site.

A staunch critic of demonetization, Rahul has already dubbed the move as the single most arbitrary decision in the history of the world affecting 1.3 billion people.–PTI

