Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rahul, Priyanka demand more corona testing

Rahul, Priyanka demand more corona testing
April 14
16:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the government scale up testing for coronavirus substantially, saying the country is testing only 149 persons per million. “India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162),” said Rahul. He said mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, criticized the government for the low rate of testing, alleging that the reports of two persons came only after they had died.

“I have written to the UP Chief Minister to expand the testing facility,” Priyanka said.

The Congress has said that from February 1 till April 13, only 217,553 tests have been conducted, which means 3,021 tests per day and asked the government to enhance testing. The total number of cases in India is 10,363, according to the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Of these 8,988 are active cases of COVID-19, 1,035 individuals have recovered and discharged, one person migumrated to another country and 339 people succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,334, followed by Delhi which reported 1,510 cases and Tamil Nadu which has reported 1,173 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra has become a new hotspot.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Your Weekly Future: 16th to 22nd April 2020 - https://t.co/xNyFZH8osu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/AdR8RWdi9v
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 3:32 pm

My presence makes the present significant - https://t.co/sZ3hXKyIPo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 3:29 pm

Donation of PPE kits - https://t.co/dciri6UXMU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 3:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to ... - https://t.co/1izLJvkoV2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YtAbq3YrMs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 2:16 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.