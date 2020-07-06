Rahul says future Harvard studies will be held on Modi’s failed policies NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and called its handling of COVID-19 situation, demonetisation, and GST implementation...

Just 10 days ago, seriously injured soldiers shifted out of Ladakh LEH: Around 40 Indian soldiers who were seriously injured in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last month, had...

WHO team to reach China next week to probe SARS-CoV-2 source NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization is finally sending a team to China next week to prepare to investigate the source of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic....

President urges people to follow discipline amid corona crisis NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday urged people to follow discipline and maintain physical distance to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this on the occasion of...

Pro-Khalistan SFJ begins voter regd for ‘Referendum 2020’ on Russian portal NEW DELHI: Banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) on Saturday launched its much-publicised online voter registration for ‘Referendum 2020’ for people in Punjab through a Russian portal. The Ministry of...

On US Independence Day, the masked American rises NEW YORK: With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surging in 40 out of the 50 US states, the masked American has finally emerged as the signature image of the...

US FDA authorizes COVID-19 combination diagnostic test WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the third diagnostic test for detection and differentiation of the viruses that cause flu and the...

Global COVID-19 cases top 11mn: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 11 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 524,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. On...

Clerics, lawyers pile up pressure against construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad ISLAMABAD: Days after the ground breaking ceremony at the land allocated for construction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s capital, religious organisations have hyped up the pressure on the government...

Have no reason to doubt integrity of 2011 WC final: ICC DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday said that it has not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made by former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda...

Chinese hand in ISI’s Gilgit-Baltistan move hits separatists NEW DELHI: The controversial proposal to annex the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is to change the semi-autonomous status of the region, is being pushed by Pakistan to...

‘Age of expansionism over’: PM Modi’s clear message to China from Ladakh NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while at Leh, said in a clear warning to China without naming it, that the “age of expansionism is over.” Addressing India’s armed forces,...

Japan lodges protest with China over ships near disputed islets TOKYO: Japan on Friday said that it has lodged a protest with China over the intrusion by two China Coast Guard ships into Japanese territorial waters near disputed islands in...

Beijing threatens retaliation against UK for offering residency to Hongkongers LONDON: China says the UK will “bear all consequences” if it grants residency to Hongkongers fleeing a harsh new national security law. On Thursday, at a regular press briefing in...

From Army HQs to PMO, how Chinese envoy Hou ‘rules the roost’ in Nepal KATHMANDU: From Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff, General Purna Chandra Thapa to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s office, the Chinese Ambassador in Kathmandu, Hou Yanqi has access to almost any...

Fauci slams lack of unified US response; remains hopeful for vaccine NEW YORK: America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci tore into the lack of a unified, national response to the coronavirus and warned that a “devil may care” interpretation in...

PM visits forward location in Ladakh amid tension with ChinaÂ NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing tension at borders with China in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Leh and forward locations on Friday morning to review...

Japan extends strong support to India on Ladakh NEW DELHI: In a strong show of support for India, Japan on Friday hit out at China, saying that it opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along...

ICMR to launch 1st indigenous Covid vax by Aug 15 HYDERABAD: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) plans to launch an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 by August 15 after the completion of the clinical trials. It has selected 13...