Rahul says no knowledge of YI-AJL deal: ED sources

June 16
12:48 2022
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that all the decisions and transactions related to Young India’s (YI) acquisition of Associated Journal Ltd (AJL) were taken by late party leader Motilal Vora.

The Gandhi scion, who was grilled for three straight days in connection with the National Herald case, denied having knowledge of any sort of loan taken by YI, according to ED sources. Infact, he was not aware of the accommodation entry of YI, Gandhi is said to have told ED.

Gandhi said that the late Vora was engaged in all these sorts of affairs. Vora held 12 per cent stakes in YI, while Rahul and Sonia had 76 per cent stakes. “Gandhi said he had no knowledge of YI-AJL deal as Vora was looking after it,” the sources claimed. Rahul Gandhi was taking time to review his statements hence his questioning was taking more time.

As per the sources, Gandhis are major beneficiaries in the whole deal. Earlier, Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjuna Kharge were questioned by the central agency. Since Vora has passed away, the needle of suspicion pointed towards the Gandhis. Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to join the investigation on June 23.

 

BJPCongress ProtestED CaseGandhi FamilyNational HeraldNational Herald CasepoliticalPriyanka GandhiRahul Gandhi EDSonia GandhiYI AJL Deal
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

