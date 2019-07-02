Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rail service to Tripura’s Sabroom will start soon: Rly official

Rail service to Tripura’s Sabroom will start soon: Rly official
July 02
16:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AGARTALA: Railway service to Sabroom, a town near the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, would start soon as “no technical problem” was identified in an inspection by railway safety officials, a senior railway official said.

A team of railway officials led by R K Sharma, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of the Northeast Frontier Railway had, on Monday, inspected the newly laid 39-km track from Belonia to Sabroom, traversing four railway stations including Belonia, Julaibari, Manu and Sabroom.

The Rs 3,407 crore project for laying 114-km Agartala-Sabroom railway track started in 2007-08 and the entire work was divided in four parts, among which three portions had been completed. The Belonia-Sabroom stretch was the last one.

“A few minor works would be completed within a week and rail service to Sabroom would start soon. No technical problem was identified during the inspection”, Sharma told reporters after the inspection.

Considering the convenience and safety of the passengers, Sharma said, the team had gone through every aspect starting from bridges, tracks, tunnels and stations.

Sabroom is just 75 km from Chittagong International Sea Port in Bangladesh.

Work on the 43-km Agartala-Udaipur railway line, the first part of the project, was completed in 2017. Laying of 9 -km track between Udaipur and Garjee, the second part of the project, was completed in 2018.

Work on the railway line between Garjee to Belonia (22 km) was completed in February this year.

Thanking the state government for extending “all-out” cooperation, Sharma said, the entire project was completed before the December 2019 deadline.

Tripura entered the country’s broad gauge railway map in July, 2016. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.