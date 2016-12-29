Railways’ roundtable in Jan to improve functioning

NEW DELHI: After the three-day brainstorming session at Rail Vikash Shivir here, railways is slated to hold a roundtable early next month with stakeholders from various fields for discussion on latest technology infusion in its production units and to ensure cyber security among others.

Best practices in human resources management and leveraging enterprise resource planning are to be taken up in the roundtable discussion, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

Rail Vikash Shivir was an internal meeting where only railway employees participated whereas roundtable discussion will involve stakeholders from various fields, including wagon and coach manufacturers, steel makers, real estate and energy sector, the official said.

Railways is organizing roundtable to have a productive discussion on ways and means to further improve various aspects of railways and seek suggestions from reputed organizations.

Better energy management, proliferation of solar and wind power and speedy electrification are also in the roundtable agenda.

Ideas generated from Rail Vikash Shivir and concrete suggestions from roundtable will be merged together for effective plan implementation, he said.

Since sustainability in railways is a big emerging issue, roundtable will also focus on energy conservation, water management, sanitation and solid waste management.–PTI

