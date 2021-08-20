How to Prepare for IDBI Executive 2021 Exam IDBI Preparation Tips & Strategy:- The Bank is going to take the Executive exam for 920 vacancies. This is a very good opportunity for candidates who want to join the...

Indo-Canadians term Canada’s ban on flights from India as ‘discriminatory’ TORONTO:Â Canada’s decision to ban direct flights from India till September 21 while allowing vaccinated family-class passengers and students from all other countries has not gone down well with the Indo-Canadian...

‘For what?’: Joe Biden stands ground on Afghanistan exit NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden believes history will judge the US experience in Afghanistan as one where it “overextended” its stay to deal with its national interest. At a...

Kamala Harris tanking in polls after Afghan withdrawal NEW YORK: Americans have further soured on Vice President Kamala Harris as she continues her radio silence on the chaotic and tragic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, a new...

A Dash of Sweetness with a Special Rakhi Menu NEW DELHI: Call it stating the obvious, but no festival is complete without an extra dose of sweetness.. Especially with Indian festivals, having some sweets to compliment the celebration is...

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox pens birthday wish for Matthew Perry in Monica Geller style WASHINGTON: ‘Friends’ alum Matthew Perry received a plethora of birthday wishes as he turned 52 on Thursday. However, it was his co-star Courteney Cox’s wish that caught everyone’s attention on...

New Zealand reports 11 new Delta cases of COVID-19 in community WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 11 new Delta cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31....

Rain lashes parts of Delhi NEW DELHI: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday providing relief to the people of the national capital from the humidity. Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with...

India’s national security challenges becoming ‘complex’: Rajnath Singh NEW DELHI: Highlighting that the rapidly changing geo-political and security scenario in the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India’s national security challenges are becoming “complex”. Speaking...

US Embassy officials in Kabul warned of Taliban takeover in July WASHINGTON: US Embassy officials in Kabul had warned top officials in Washington of the Afghanistan government’s collapse in July, a media report said on Thursday. In July, nearly two dozen...

Jaishankar, Blinken agree to continued coordination on Afghanistan WASHINGTON: Amid the fast unfolding situation in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed over the phone the crisis in the war-torn country....

India reports 36,571 new COVID-19 cases, active tally lowest in 150 days NEW DELHI: With 36,571 COVID-19 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s active tally has dropped to 3,63,605, which is the lowest in 150 days, informed the Ministry...

Community leaders greet Indian Diaspora on India Day celebrations Surendra Ullal, Madhu Patel, and Harish Rao CHICAGO: India Post keeps on getting a good number of messages greeting India and Indians Diaspora in USA on Amrit Mahotsav commemorating the...

FIA NorCal celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service CALIFORNIA: Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day was celebrated in Fremont, California with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor among members of the Indian community. The Federation...

American Association of Engineers of Indian Origin get new Team with Gladson Varghese as President. CHICAGO; Umbrella organization of Indian Engineers, AAEIO elected its new leadership Team with Gladson Varghese as the new President. Varghese, a community leader, is a Purdue graduate in Mechanical Engineering...

AAHOA presents Advocacy Award to Bijal Patel India Post News Service Bijal Patel, Chairman of the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) for 2020 â€“ 2021, has won AAHOAâ€™s prestigious Political Forum Award for Advocacy. Presented during...

Air India celebrates Indian Independence day at San Francisco Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Air India team in San Francisco celebrated Indian Independence day on Aug 15, 2021. The celebration included cutlery in tricolor, cake cutting ceremony on...

FIA Hosts Indiaâ€™s Independence Day Gala Banquet India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations [FIA] hosted a grand glittering 75th Indian Independence Day Gala Banquet marking a dazzling milestone celebrating Indian Independence day stuffed...

FIA unfurls biggest Tricolor at Times Square to celebrate Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day Hundreds had gathered for the event at the iconic destination in New York on a Sunday to participate in the celebration; later the Empire State Building was lit up in...