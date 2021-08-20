India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rain lashes parts of Delhi
August 20
11:42 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday providing relief to the people of the national capital from the humidity.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Central-Delhi, North-East Delhi, Shahadra, New Delhi(Safdarjung-Airport), West Delhi, South-West Delhi(IGI Airport) South-Delhi during the next two hours.
The weather forecasting agency also informed that Haryana’s Sonipat, Panipat and Gannaur will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain.

“Noida, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Chapraula, Dadri, Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Bagpath, Gulaothi, Khekra, Shamli, Pilakhua, Kandhala, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Garhmukhteshwar, Hapur, Hindon-AF Station, Loni-Dehat, Ghaziabad, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bellari, Kashganj, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Aligarh (U.P.) and Light rain over and adjoining areas of Agra, Chandausi, katrauli, Jalesar, Nazibabad and Tundla during the next two hours,” IMD said in a tweet.

IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23 in the national capital. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCovid NewsDelhi Covid CasesDelhi Covid GuidelinesDelhi Covid NewsDelhi RainsDelhi Rainy WeatherDelhi Weather UpdatesDelhi's active Covid-19 casesIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 20th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.