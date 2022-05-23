India Post News Paper

Rain, thunderstorm bring down temperature sharply in Delhi NCR

Rain, thunderstorm bring down temperature sharply in Delhi NCR
May 23
2022
NEW DELHI: Giving respite from the scorching sun, thunderstorms and rain brought down the temperature drastically in Delhi NCR on Monday morning.

Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed over Delhi NCR on Monday morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature.
“Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD predicted the rain and thunderstorm to continue in Delhi NCR for the next two hours. “Thundershower with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR,” said IMD.

The strong winds uprooted trees in several parts of the city. Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning due to the weather conditions.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. “Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” Delhi Airport tweeted.

Vistara Flight UK974 (PNQ-DEL) has been diverted to Indore (IDR) due to bad weather in Delhi. (ANI)

