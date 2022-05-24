Cleartrip Tatkaal offers Flat 50% off on all domestic flights and hotels Cleartrip: India’s fastest-growing online travel platform, has introduced ‘Cleartrip Tatkaal’, an industry-first initiative in the OTA segment. Starting May 25, 2022, every day from 12 noon onwards, Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel...

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court to likely pronounce verdict today VARANASI: The Varanasi district court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque case on Tuesday. The district court on Monday completed the hearing of arguments in the...

India signs Investment Incentive Agreement to boost US investment in key sectors TOKYO: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Scott A. Nathan on Monday signed an Investment Incentive Agreement (IIA) which will...

Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again NEW DELHI: Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi is...

Biden hails PM Modi’s pandemic response, hits out at China TOKYO: Drawing a parallel between “India’s success with China’s failure” to handle the pandemic, US President Joe Biden praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a closed session of the Quad...

Russia publishes long list of Americans banned from entry MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry has unveiled a long list of 963 US citizens, who are permanently barred from entering Russia, including previously named US President Joe Biden. The blacklist...

Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travelling to 16 nations, including India RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned citizens from travelling to 16 countries, including India, over the Covid-19 situation in those nations, the media reported The General Directorate of Passports said that...

Your VISA queries answered NEW DELHI: Information about Visa Application Centres offering visa services are being updated real time by VFS Global as it continues to resume services in a phased manner for its...

KTR seeks Indian diaspora’s support for development of Telangana HYDERABAD: Telangana’s minister for industries and information technology K.T. Rama Rao has urged the Indian diaspora to support the state to continue the progress. Currently on a visit to the UK,...

British govt monitoring Yasin Malik’s trial: UK Minister LONDON: The British government of the Conservative party told the House of Lords on Tuesday that it is monitoring the trial of Indian Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. Responding to a...

Biden says US ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in event of invasion TOKYO: US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion. Biden met with Prime Minister Kishida...

PM Modi invites Japan’s Uniqlo to join India’s bid to become textiles hub TOKYO: In his meeting with the CEO of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, Tadashi Yanai in Tokyo on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon him to join...

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reveals her retro side in green polka-dotted jumpsuit MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making the nation proud at Cannes 2022. She has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for years, representing the cosmetic brand L’Oreal. Jury member...

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get married for third time in lavish Italian ceremony ROME: American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and ‘Blink-182’ drummer Travis Barker got married to each other for the third in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Portofino, Italy....

J-K LG congratulates Umran Malik after pacer gets maiden call-up for SA T20Is NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated Umran Malik for his selection in the men’s Indian cricket team for the T20 series against South Africa....

On Japan visit, PM Modi in Op-Ed notes age-old link as bedrock of bilateral ties TOKYO: Underlining that India-Japan cultural ties go back several centuries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said deep links helped in laying a strong foundation for a modern partnership between...

Rain, thunderstorm bring down temperature sharply in Delhi NCR NEW DELHI: Giving respite from the scorching sun, thunderstorms and rain brought down the temperature drastically in Delhi NCR on Monday morning. Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed over Delhi...

Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine BRUSSELS: Belgium has become the first country to make the 21-day quarantine compulsory for the monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease have been reported last week. The Belgian...

‘Modi Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Tokyo as PM gets rousing reception from Indian diaspora TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he...