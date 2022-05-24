India Post News Paper

Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again

May 24
12:41 2022
NEW DELHI: Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night.
The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28. Flights have been delayed in the national capital due to rain and thundershowers.(ANI)

AAPdelhiDelhi MonsoonDelhi Monsoon IdeasDelhi Monsoon ShowersDelhi Rain UpdateDelhi Rains in MayDelhi SchoolsDelhi TemperatureHeavy RainfallThuderstorm in Delhi
