Raja Krishnamoorthi introduces Bipartisan Resolution honoring Mahatma

October 08
16:42 2020
Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8), together with India Caucus Chairmen Brad Sherman (CA-30) and George Holding (NC-2), as well as Representatives Ami Bera (CA-7), Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), and Ro Khanna (CA-17), introduced a bipartisan resolution honoring the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring legacy in the present world. 

 “As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2nd, I am proud to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution,” said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “Despite facing tremendous hardship and injustice throughout his life, Gandhi never wavered in his fight for freedom, dignity and equality for all.

The example he set continues to inspire thousands of people young and old across the world today. His principle of non-violent protest spawned civil rights movements around the world and continues to inspire similarly non-violent movements to this day. I am proud to play my part in honoring his legacy through this resolution and to encourage the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Nonviolence in his memory.” 

