Raja Krishnamoorthi on the Election of President-Elect Biden & VP-Elect Kamala
Harish Rao
CHICAGO: Touching upon the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi observed that “With more than 75 million votes overall and a substantial margin in the electoral college, the American people have elected Joe Biden as our next president with a clear mandate to heal our country’s wounds while defeating the coronavirus and reviving our economy. The son of Scranton never forgot the commitment to make a difference that led him into public service, and he never will.
The election of Kamala Harris as Vice President is a transformative, meaningful moment for our country. Exactly 100 years after the ratification of the 19th amendment, we have elected America’s first female Vice President. In a year of racial strife, we have elected America’s first Black Vice President.
The daughter of immigrants, Kamala Devi Harris also makes history as our first South Asian Vice President. As an Indian-American, I’m very grateful that my children will see Kamala Harris, along with Joe Biden, as a role model when she enters office. I know she’ll work to further the progress the United States has made in representation and equality, and countless people will be inspired by her example.”