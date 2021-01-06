Raja Krishnamoorthi’s Bipartisan Provisions on Chinese Military aggression now a Law
WASHINGTON: The US Senate joined the House of Representatives in overriding President Trump’s veto in order to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law that includes key provisions of Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s resolution urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression toward India along the Line of Actual Control.
The inclusion of this provision, which Krishnamoorthi led as an amendment when the bill passed the House, reflects the American government’s strong support for its allies and partners like India in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
“Through this New Year’s Day vote in the Senate, Congress has made the National Defense Authorization Act into law, including elements of my resolution calling on China to end its military aggression toward India and others in the broader Indo-Pacific region,” said Raja Krishnamoorthi.
“The Chinese military’s violent aggression along the Line of Actual Control with India and elsewhere is unacceptable, and the passage into law of this legislation sends a clear message of support and solidarity to India and our other partners across the world as we enter the New Year.” he observed.