Raja Kumari unveils “Peace” – mantra of positivity, optimism & affirmations

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: Coming off the success of N.R.I., the trailblazing rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari unveiled last week “PEACE,” the brand new single from her forthcoming album debut on Nas’ Mass Appeal India label.

The Indian-American music trailblazer takes the listener on a euphoric journey through her tranquil headspace, processing reality through her songwriting, accompanied by a cinematic video depiction featuring her reveling in nature as a visual reflection of her enlightenment. Delving into the themes of manifestation, optimism and spirituality, the R&B single is ultimately hopeful, empathetic, and supremely welcome at a moment when it’s easy to start feeling like everything looks pretty uncertain and unsettling.

Tough topics to wrap one’s head around, for sure, but Raja Kumari seems undaunted by the prospect, she elaborates, “Mentally, I knew I had to reset in order to focus on myself and my family, and this song was written as a mantra of positive affirmations for peace in my life. We shot this video in the middle of quarantine. Although I’m used to having a big crew on set to handle everything from location scouting to glam and makeup, all I had in LA was me and Shawn Thomas (long-time director and collaborator) and the help of my manager and assistant (all socially distanced with masks!). It definitely was a challenge to start from the beginning again, doing all the styling and hair and makeup myself. The video was shot between Antelope Valley and Mt Baldy, the beautiful scenic area behind my parent’s home. Solitude had been a huge theme in the beginning of quarantine and as the world opens up, I wanted to encourage people to look within themselves to find true inner peace.”

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of Universal Music Group, India & South Asia states, “every time I hear ‘PEACE’ I feel an incredible sense of calm and I’m sure you will too. It’s classic Raja and it’s a fun one too, with the usual trappings of her inimitable style and song. Go listen to ‘PEACE’ now.” Stream here: https://raja.lnk.to/peaceWatch Now: https://youtu.be/nIiQRza3Q-s

Based in Mumbai, Mass Appeal India is the first global extension of the Mass Appeal brand, a multi-media entertainment platform dedicated to amplifying India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale. In partnership with Universal Music Group, Mass Appeal India signs and collaborates with the brightest stars from India’s fastest growing music scene

Indian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari is a force of nature. Her music is a sonic bridge between East and West that fuses the rhythms she absorbed as a trained classical Indian dancer with her love for hip-hop.

Kumari made her initial impact on global pop music as a sought-after songwriter. Raja Kumari’s talents extend beyond the studio, having recently co-starred in the acclaimed movie Gully Boy. She also is the host and curator of her own Apple Music Beats 1 show, The New India, where she spotlights some of India’s brightest new talents.

She is a series judge and mentor on MTV Hustle, India’s first rap-reality show, which debuted in August 2019, and will return once again reprise her role as a judge More recently she hosted REVOLT’s Internationally Known Raja where she shared her curated mix of the hottest music videos and artists from India’s exploding hip hop scene, as well as “So Far: Raja Kumari”, a documentary detailing her journey as a songwriter in LA and her battle facing stereotypes and stigmas to find success.

Comments

comments