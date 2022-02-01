India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ back on track, to be released on March 25

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ back on track, to be released on March 25
February 01
12:15 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HYDERABAD: The much-hyped, and much-postponed, S.S. Rajamouli film ‘RRR’ is finally being released in theatres on March 25.

The makers of the magnum opus took to their social media handles on Monday to announce the release date.

Featuring Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, ‘RRR’ is being touted as the fictionalised tale of two real-life unsung heroes, who fought for tribal rights. Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively play Alluri Sitarama Raju, the leader of the Rampa Rebellion of 1922, and the Gond rebel Komaram Bheem, who took on the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also play significant roles in this grand movie, whose music has been scored by M.M. Keeravaani, the ‘Baahubali’ composer.

In addition to Telugu and Tamil, the movie will be released in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

‘RRR’ was supposed to hit the screens in January, but the Covid-19 surge had pushed the makers to postpone the release. With the announcement of the release date, the film’s promotions will start all over again.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAlia BhattbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodjr NTRmoviesNTRRam CharanRanbir KapoorRelease RRRRRRRRR MovieRRR Movie Release IndiaRRR Release DateSS Rajamouli Film
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.