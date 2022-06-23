How to Get a Ready-Made Online Casino Platform While many casino operators give time to build their online casino platform from scratch, others are concerned about getting a ready-made casino by partnering with an experienced software provider. An...

Dr. Ravi Kolli AAPI incoming President to keep focused on core values India Post News Service CHICAGO: “I pledge to all AAPI members that we shall not rest on our laurels and become complacent,” thundered Dr. Ravi Kolli, assuming charge as the...

Inauguration of BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the B.A.P.S Swaminarayan Research Institute, USA, was inaugurated in Robbinsville, New Jersey, at the site of Swaminarayan Akshardham – North America. In the morning, hundreds...

Pitching for Diwali holiday in California’s Alameda County Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country are pitching for a day-off in all schools in Alameda County (California) for the festival Diwali. Alameda County is home to 18...

Rajan Zed Gets “Interfaith Leadership Award” by Episcopal Church India Post News Service CHICAGO: Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism,was presented with “Interfaith Leadership & Vision Award” by Episcopal Church in Nevada on June 19, 2022. The...

R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’: The Nambi Effect’ takes over Silicon Valley Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Madhavan has taken on the most challenging venture in his film career – to script, direct, produce and play the titular role in ‘Rocketry:...

Celebrations of Fathers Day and Birthdays by Indian Seniors of Chicago Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The Indian Senior General Meeting in Chicago was held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Manav Seva Mandir and 400 members were present. The successful management of...

S R Dance Academy students stage their summer recital Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A Bollywood dance school in the Chicagoland area, S R Dance Academy, held its Summer Recital on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Rita and Anshika Singh had launched...

A writer gives back to society what he gets from it India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Maintaining that a writer gives back to society what he gets from it, Prof Jaswant Singh Gandam, author of the book “Suttey Shehar Da Safar’...

WION News launches extensive outdoor campaign in the USA WION News seeks to garner more viewership from this campaign India/USA: Wion News, India’s first international news channel, has launched an extensive outdoor campaign in New York and Washington, DC...

Rise in mental health challenges for children & youth Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Every mass shooting over the last three months has been a trigger for fear and anxiety among young people, says one psychiatric nurse in...

Rapper Lil Tjay shot multiple times in New Jersey NEW JERSEY: Rapper Lil Tjay was shot at a shopping promenade in New Jersey on Wednesday. As per TMZ, the “Leaked” rapper, 21, underwent emergency surgery following the incident and...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 rock steady in theatres despite OTT release MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘ is rock steady in theatres! The film entered its fifth week on Monday and continues to amaze the audience with its stellar performances and...

World Health Network declares Monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency NEW DELHI: A coalition of scientists formed against the Covid-19 threat has declared the Monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Global Concern. This comes days after the head of...

Greater India-Australia defence engagement will ensure closer ties: Defence Minister Marles NEW DELHI: Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Thursday said that defence engagement between India and Australia will ensure closer ties between the two strategic partners. A day earlier, the...

‘Shamshera’: Sanjay Dutt shares why he loves playing antagonists in films MUMBAI: If we talk about villains of the industry, it’s hard to miss out on Sanjay Dutt’s contribution to the same. Be it ‘Khal Nayak’, Vaastav: The Reality’ or ‘Agneepath’,...

PM Modi to inaugurate Vanijya Bhawan today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday at 10:30 am. Constructed near the...

BrahMos Deputy CEO gets disaster management award NEW DELHI: BrahMos Aerospace Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi received the World Disaster Management Congress for Disaster Risk Reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021. The award ceremony was...

Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence Varsha for family home amid Maharashtra crisis MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence ‘Varsha’ along with his family members on Wednesday hours after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs...