Rajan Zed Gets “Interfaith Leadership Award” by Episcopal Church
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism,was presented with “Interfaith Leadership & Vision Award” by Episcopal Church in Nevada on June 19, 2022.
The Reverend Father Thomas W. Blake, Rector, Saint Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church in Reno, presented Zed with the Award “for leveraging interfaith skills to increase cooperation and harmony among the diverse communities.”
Rajan has taken-up interfaith, religion, European Roma (Gypsies) and other causes all over the world. He has read opening prayers in the United States Senate and US House-of-Representatives in Washington DC; various State Senates, State Houses-of-Representatives, County Commissions, City Councils all-over USA.
Bestowed with “World Interfaith Leader Award”, he is Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, On Advisory Board of Interfaith Peace Project, etc. Zed has been panelist for “On Faith”, prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and has been producing weekly interfaith panel “Faith Forum” in a Gannett publication for over 11 -ears.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment