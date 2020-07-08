India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rajasthan bars schools from collecting fees till they reopen

Rajasthan bars schools from collecting fees till they reopen
July 08
11:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday issued an order extending the deadline for school fee submission till the time they reopen. Schools are shut across the country every since the imposition of lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the schools are running online classes and have been demanding fees even during the lockdown, which the parents are objecting to. As per the Rajasthan government’s initial guidelines, schools were barred from collecting fees from students for three months — from March 15 to June 15 — in view of the Covid-induced lockdown and the subsequent closure of schools.

Since June 15, parents have been staging protests in front of different schools demanding fee waiver and suspension of online classes for primary students. Lending ear to their demand, the state government, as per the latest orders, has now barred schools from collecting fees till the time they reopen.

The order also said that the schools cannot delete the name of any student for non-payment of fees. It needs to be mentioned here that the All Rajasthan Private School Parents Forum has been staging protests in front of different schools, as part of its â€˜No School, No fee’ campaign. They also demanded a fee cut for online classes and suspension of such classes for primary students.

Despite the latest order, the Forum members are still not satisfied.

Soon after the state Education Minister shared the news of fee deferment on Twitter, the Forum tweeted, “Does Minister Sir has some big plan so that Parents will pay full fee in one single instalment. Why can’t our minister waive fees as few states have done?”

Sunil Yadav, chairperson of the Forum, said, “Deferment of fee shall not work. We request the government to issue an order of fee waiver. Also, the state government should issue a detailed guideline on online classes. Parents’ patience level is now getting exhausted.”

Many parents were retweeting his tweet till the time of filing of this report.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India needs ubiquitous IoT ... - https://t.co/zu2hYTYWPk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/qzS93tc5l5
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 11:13 am

    ITC Ltd.â€™s Sunfeast #YiPPee! creates a d ... - https://t.co/qh6IbmQkoC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/lIykU61iNX
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 6:44 am

    Court grants bail to Malaysian ... - https://t.co/lTYIS0n6cq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/WN549CPLNh
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 6:15 am

    #COVID-sceptic Brazilian ... - https://t.co/olYAc3Emp9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Jw0RxAwYQx
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 6:06 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.