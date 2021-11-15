Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to further cut excise duty on petrol, diesel JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the Central government to further cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, “We demand the...

“I am pained beyond words”: PM Modi condoles Babasaheb Purandare’s death NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolence on the demise of notable historian, author and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare who was popularly known as...

Indian American student dies after being trampled at music concert NEW YORK: An Indian American student has died after being trampled at a rap music concert in Houston, Texas, when the crowd estimated at 50,000 jostled. Bharti Shahani, 22, died...

British-Indian writer launches Modi monograph at Sharjah Book Fair SHARJAH: A 62-page monograph on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, originally launched in the UK in February, was unveiled at the Sharjah International Book Fair here for a wider audience....

Blinken, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss Afghanistan WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday (local time) here and discussed a range of issues, including Afghanistan. US Secretary of...

Britney Spears’ conservatorship terminated after 13 years WASHINGTON: Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny freed pop star Britney Spears from the conservatorship of her father James Spears during a court hearing, Sputnik citing NBC News...

Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI dips to ‘severe category’ NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital plunged to the ‘severe category’ leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning. The System of Air Quality and Weather...

Online Casinos in India Are you checking out available casino games to try out at an online casino in India? Well, prepare to get blown away. There are numerous types of casino games available...

FIA Diwali and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Empire State Building India Post News Service Federation of Indian Associations of eight states commemorated Diwali, a major and 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by lighting the World famous Empire State...

Children 5-years and older now eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Ways to Keep Your Child Safe from COVID-19 Children and teens are catching and spreading COVID-19 at an increasingly high rate. Even if your child or teen has not yet...

Indian American gives Diwali gift to a lender who took an Afghan woman’s 3-year-old daughter in exchange for a $550 debt she couldn’t pay, Joins the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees LOS ANGELES: Afghan parents are forced to sell their children to deal with poverty, the Wall Street Journal reports. Desperate to feed her family, Saleha, a housecleaner in western Afghanistan,...

Diwali by Jesse White Illinois Secretary of State The Festival of Light, Diwali was celebrated by IllinoisSecretary Of State Hon. Jesse White at his Office in Chicago downtown lastweek, with a number of invited guests and Indian Consul...

Celebration of Diwali in New England Geetha Patel NEW ENGLAND: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and Indo-American Community from New England celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 with a large...

Lewis sponsored resolution honoring Hindu Heritage Month passes Illinois House of Representatives Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A resolution co-sponsored by State Representative Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett) declaring October as Hindu Heritage Month in Illinois has passed in the Illinois House of Representatives. The resolution...

IAYTâ€™s global virtual Yoga Symposiums Matra Raj Majmundar For the past 32 years (1989-2021), The International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT) has been a precursor in promoting Yoga as a recognized and respected therapy. IAYT...

Gandhi event at Loyola University Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee, hosted an event in honor of Mahatma Gandhiâ€™s legacy at the Loyola University of Chicago On October 29, 2021, Chaired by...

MAFS Dhanteras Puja Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) hosted a really well attended Dhanteras Puja ceremony at its new facility being set up on Devon Avenue right in the middle of India town,...

McDonaldâ€™s USA Addresses Financial Hurdles Facing Underserved Asian Pacific Islander American Students with APIA Scholarship 55 APIA students set to receive $500,000total in scholarships to help advance their academic journeys CHICAGO: A student inventor, a formerly homeless nursing major, and an aspiring teacher, can put...

Temple approval by Medina City CouncilÂ delayed India Post News Service MINNESOTA: Indian Americans at large are upset by the delay in approval of Hindu temple by Medina City Council in Minnesota, which they feel quite unnecessary. ...