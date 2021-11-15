India Post News Paper

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to further cut excise duty on petrol, diesel

November 15
09:25 2021
JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the Central government to further cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, “We demand the Central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices.”
“If the Centre reduces fuel prices, then, it will be reduced in the states too,” Gehlot said.

“We know that after elections are over in five states in 2022, fuel prices will start rising again, therefore we want a promise from the Central government that it will hike fuel price further,” he said.

Earlier in November, in a significant decision, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10. It urged the states “to commensurately reduce” VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

