Rajasthani singer Mame Khan scripts history, becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India
May 18
12:09 2022
CANNES: Led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as part of the official Indian delegation, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan on Tuesday made history by becoming the first folk artist to open Red Carpet for India at the Cannes Film Festival.

Khan, who has been a playback singer for several Bollywood films such as ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, and ‘Sonchiriya’ among others and has also been featured on Coke Studio along with Amit Trivedi, at the red carpet could be seen dressed in a traditional Rajasthani ensemble that included a vibrant pink Kurta underneath an ethnic embroidered coat.
The glamorous red carpet contingent which comprised of Indian film celebrities had put the diversity and uniqueness of Indian cinema on display.

Ambassadors from different regional cinemas were part of the delegation which along with Khan and Thakur included Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannah Bhatia, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi, Ricky Kej.

The India Pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated today by Anurag Thakur and the universal theme for this year is India the content hub of the world. (ANI)

