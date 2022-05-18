India-Jamaica ties historical and longstanding: Senate President KINGSTON: Tom Tavares-Finson, President of the Senate of Jamaica, on Wednesday welcomed the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s four-day visit to the Caribbean country and said this will help enhance...

US special envoy on Tibetan issues reaches Dharamshala DHARAMSHALA: US special coordinator for Tibetan affairs Uzra Zeya arrived in Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation that signifies Washington’s significant support for the Tibetan issue. She received a...

Rajasthani singer Mame Khan scripts history, becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India CANNES: Led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as part of the official Indian delegation, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan on Tuesday made history by becoming the first folk artist...

Eden Gardens all set to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator matches of IPL 2022 KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is all set to host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches of the cash-rich tournament. The...

Gujarat: Hardik Patel resigns from Congress AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel, who recently expressed discontentment with the state party leadership, on Wednesday resigned from Congress. Taking to Twitter, Patel said, “Today I took...

India rejects Pakistan’s ‘farcical resolution’ on J-K delimitation NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected a ‘farcical resolution’ by the Pakistani National Assembly and said the country has no locus standi on matters that are internal to India. This...

20 pc Twitter accounts fake, deal ‘cannot move forward’ until there’s clarity: Musk WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he will proceed with his USD 44 billion take over of Twitter only if the microblogging giant is able to prove...

KTR leaves for UK, Davos visit HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. He will attend a series of meetings organised by...

Deepika Padukone attends jury dinner at Cannes 2022 in France CANNES: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone along with other eminent celebrities attended the jury dinner last night at Hotel Martinez in France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of...

US hopes to convince India to reconsider wheat exports curb decision WASHINGTON: US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday said that they hope to convince India to reconsider its decision to limit exports of wheat due to possible shortages in...

Chinese PM presses Shehbaz Sharif to punish Karachi university blast culprits ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday talked over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and repeated his government’s demand for punishment for those involved in the attack on...

PM Modi to launch 5G Test Bed project today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will...

President Kovind inaugurates ‘India-Jamaica Friendship Garden’ in Kingston KINGSTON: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated an ‘India-Jamaica Friendship Garden’ at the Hope Gardens, Jamaica and planted a sapling along with the First Lady Savita Kovind. This comes...

US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court ruled against an Indian citizen who has spent decades in the US and faces deportation after checking the wrong box on a driver’s license application....

US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India NEW DELHI: US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya arrived in India on Tuesday for a trip that will focus on collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing...