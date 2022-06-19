India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome

Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome
June 19
11:35 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao has become the talk of the town ever since the teaser for his upcoming movie ‘HIT: The First Case was released’. Amidst hectic promotions, the ‘Badhai Do’ actor decided to take a break and fly to Italy with his wife Patralekhaa.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot last year and both the actors often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media. The couple that is currently in Rome, took to their Instagram to share an adorable video of themselves chilling in the Italian capital. Patralekhaa captioned the video “Roman Holiday”.

Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in RomeOn the work front, Rajkumar Rao will soon be seen in the action thriller film ‘Hit: the First Case’ opposite Sanya Malhotra. In the film, Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a cop, while Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of the female lead. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15.

Apart from ‘Hit-the first case’, Rajkumar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl‘ director Sharan Sharma.

Rajkumar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, the sequel to his hit film ‘Stree’, Abhishek Jain’s ‘Second Innings’, Shrikanth Bolla Biopic, Hansal Mehta’s ‘Swagat Hai,’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Life in a metro’ sequel. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesPatralekhaaRajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao ageRajkummar Rao MoviesRajkummar Rao weddingRajkummar Rao wedding photosRajkummar Rao wife
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.