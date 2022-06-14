India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rajnath approves ‘Agnipath’ scheme aiming to grant opportunity to youth

Rajnath approves ‘Agnipath’ scheme aiming to grant opportunity to youth
June 14
13:48 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision by approving the transformative scheme of ‘Agnipath’ wherein Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services.

“The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of ‘Agnipath’. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services. Under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces,” Singh said while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.
The Union Minister said, “It would help to train them for new technologies and also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors.”

Rajnath approves 'Agnipath' scheme aiming to grant opportunity to youthThe Defence Minister said that the entire nation, especially our youth, treats the armed forces with respect. “Every child aspires to wear an army uniform at some point in their lifetime,” he said.

Asking the youth to have a “youthful profile”, he said, “Youthful profile will also have the advantage that they can be easily trained for new technologies, and their health and fitness level will also be better.”

“Efforts are being made under the Agnipath scheme, that the profile of Indian Armed Forces should be as youthful as the profile of wider Indian population. This will also lead to the availability of a higher-skilled workforce to the economy which will be helpful in productivity gain and overall GDP growth. The employment opportunities will increase with the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. Skills and experience acquired during Agniveer’s service will assure employment in various fields,” he said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the government departments to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years in a “mission mode.” PM Modi directed various departments to undertake the recruitment in organisations after the review of the status of the human resources in all government departments and ministries.

Informing about the directions from PM Modi, the PMO office took to Twitter and wrote, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.” (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AgnipathAgnipath 2022Agnipath Armed FOrcesAgnipath SchemeBJPCabinet CommitteeIndiaFightsCoronapoliticalRajnath Singh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 10th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.