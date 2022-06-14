Rajnath approves ‘Agnipath’ scheme aiming to grant opportunity to youth

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision by approving the transformative scheme of ‘Agnipath’ wherein Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services.

“The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of ‘Agnipath’. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services. Under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces,” Singh said while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

The Union Minister said, “It would help to train them for new technologies and also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors.”

The Defence Minister said that the entire nation, especially our youth, treats the armed forces with respect. “Every child aspires to wear an army uniform at some point in their lifetime,” he said.

Asking the youth to have a “youthful profile”, he said, “Youthful profile will also have the advantage that they can be easily trained for new technologies, and their health and fitness level will also be better.”

“Efforts are being made under the Agnipath scheme, that the profile of Indian Armed Forces should be as youthful as the profile of wider Indian population. This will also lead to the availability of a higher-skilled workforce to the economy which will be helpful in productivity gain and overall GDP growth. The employment opportunities will increase with the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. Skills and experience acquired during Agniveer’s service will assure employment in various fields,” he said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the government departments to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years in a “mission mode.” PM Modi directed various departments to undertake the recruitment in organisations after the review of the status of the human resources in all government departments and ministries.

Informing about the directions from PM Modi, the PMO office took to Twitter and wrote, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.” (ANI)

