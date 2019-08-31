Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rajnath on 5-day visit to Japan, South Korea from Sunday

Rajnath on 5-day visit to Japan, South Korea from Sunday
August 31
11:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Japan and South Korea beginning Sunday to enhance strategic ties and explore possibilities of collaboration of major military platforms.
Singh’s first destination will be Tokyo where he will hold extensive talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya besides meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, officials said.

In reflection of their growing congruence in defence ties, India and Japan have already decided to go for joint development of military platforms, and specific proposals for such venture will be discussed during Singh’s visit, they said.
The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the long-pending issue of supply of the US-2 amphibious aircraft by Japan to India.
“Entire spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation will be reviewed during the defence minister’s visit to Japan,” said a senior official.

The two sides are also likely to deliberate on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific region where China has been increasing its military presence.
India, Japan and the US have been part of the annual Malabar maritime exercise which is aimed at achieving greater inter-operability among the navies of the three countries.
Form Tokyo, Singh will travel to South Korean capital Seoul September 4 where he will hold talks with the country’s top military brass.

In South Korea, Singh will have a bilateral dialogue with Jeong Kyeong – Doo, Minister of National Defence. He will also call on South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon.
A CEO’s Forum followed by a business-to-government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of defence industry from both sides with the aim to encourage India–ROK defence industry co-operation.

“The focus of the visit to South Korea will be to explore new areas of defence cooperation including co-development of military hardware,” the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited South Korea in February during which both the countries decided to strengthen strategic ties.
The visit by Singh to Japan and South Korea comes amid rising tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and officials said the defence minister is likely to apprise both the countries about Islamabad’s “evil design” on Kashmir. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.