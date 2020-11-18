India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successful trials of QRSAM

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successful trials of QRSAM
November 18
10:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM).

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile,” Rajnath tweeted.
“First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit. Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection,” he added.

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System which tracked the target accurately and successfully neutralised the airborne target, the second time in four days.

The flight test, second in the series was conducted today at around 15:42 hours from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out once again, against the high-performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft.

DRDO in a release said that the Radars acquired the target from a long-range and tracked it till the mission computer automatically launched the missile. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @narendramodi: Will be addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit at 11 AM tomorrow, 19th November. Looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation. https://t.co/dyg5dUFgvk
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 5:31 pm

    PM Modi corners China, asks BRICS to hold ... - https://t.co/VimMODQvkg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 6:46 am

    Millions of young men in #Pakistan 'stunted' by ... - https://t.co/BIF9DDikdA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #APromisedLand #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #FormerUSPresidentBarackObama #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #Muzaffarpur
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 5:23 am

    China ready to ... - https://t.co/b0HpzCEYjM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BRICSCountriesOnCOVID19VaccineDevelopment #BRICSSummit #ChinaIndiaCoOperation #COVID19 #COVIDVaccineDevelopment #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #Russia #Wellness #XiJingPing
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 5:18 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.