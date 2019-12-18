Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, reflects on strong defence ties

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, reflects on strong defence ties
December 18
11:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naval Air Station base at Norfolk in Virginia in the US during which he observed a static display and a Boeing fighter jet demonstration as the two sides reflected on the “strong defence ties.”

Singh, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is in the US for the second 2+2 dialogue on Wednesday. They are being hosted by their US counterparts Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Visited the Naval Air Station Oceana, Norfolk in the USA and observed a static display, and also F/A-18E flight demonstration, Singh said in a tweet on Tuesday.

At the Naval Station Norfolk, I had the opportunity to be on board USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and we reflected on the strong defence ties between India and the United States, he said in another tweet.

Singh’s visit to the air station gains significance given that India is seriously looking into these options of fighter jets both for its air force and navy.

Boeing, the manufacture of F/A-18E, has offered Block III of these fighter jets which, according to its officials, has carrier compatibility, advanced capability, affordability meaning low acquisition cost plus low cost per flight hour.

International interest in the Super Hornet remains high and includes Finland, Switzerland, India and Germany, who recently down selected the Super Hornet over the competition. There are over 400 F/A-18 sales opportunities outside the US, said Thom Breckenridge, vice president, Strike, Surveillance & Mobility, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, in a recent interview.

The F/A-18’s integration with Indian carriers would demonstrate India’s commitment as a Major Defense Partner’ and the Asia Pacific Reassurance Initiative, serving as an important symbol of the new relationship between the United States and India, Breckenridge told PTI.

In fact, the F/A-18 is the anchor of US-India naval aviation cooperation that can result in sharing of tactics, upgrades and knowledge and sharing of best practices in modern naval aviation systems, carrier integration know-how, services and training and weapon systems.

New to our India offer is By India For India sustainment, training services and upgrades offering. Will leverage our current supplier base in India for F/A-18 Super Hornets to deliver high rates of mission readiness to our customers at competitive pricing, throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft, he said.

Boeing in India has been providing sustainment and training services to Indian Air Force and Navy with mission readiness rates of over 85 per cent for the C-17 and P-8I India fleets, he added.

Breckenridge asserted that Boeing is uniquely qualified to offer mission capability rates using a scalable yet flexible solution to the Indian Navy building on successful sustainment programs that are currently being executed for the Indian Navy and Air Force.

Boeing will partner with the Indian Navy, Indian private and public sector organisations, and US-based industry partners to localize specific capabilities that will allow F/A-18 Super Hornet to be sustained from India throughout the lifecycle, he said in response to a question. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Pak judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by giving death sentence to ... - https://t.co/mvBDcC1BcU Get yo… https://t.co/A7ymYk8IPf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:51 am

I'm trying to be responsible in what I say: Varun Dhawan on anti-CAA protests - https://t.co/AW6NxYSMpe Get your n… https://t.co/QBUJRLE670
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:37 am

SC dismisses convict's plea for review of death penalty in Nirbhaya case - https://t.co/53dQQo8rpl Get your news f… https://t.co/WJrQlNDfNh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:17 am

#UN voices concern over violence in India against #CAA, urges respect for freedom of ... - https://t.co/QkRdsHafCYhttps://t.co/4I0d5o7BxC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:14 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.