Rajnath Singh's son tested corona postive, hospitalised

Rajnath Singh’s son tested corona postive, hospitalised
September 02
10:55 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son and Gautam Buddha Nagar MLA Pankaj Singh is the latest BJP lawmaker to have tested corona positive. Pankaj Singh said that he got the test done after developing symptoms of corona and the report came out to be positive.

“I am hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he said late on Monday night. Singh was recently elevated to the post of BJP’s Vice President for Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh too was tested positive of Covid.

In August, two key lawmakers of Uttar Pradesh — Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan who was handling Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security portfolios, succumbed to Covid-19.

