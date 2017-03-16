Something went wrong with the connection!

Rajya Sabha gives warm welcome to Sushma Swaraj

March 16
2017
Rajya Sabha gives warm welcome to Sushma SwarajNEW DELHI: Members in the Rajya Sabha, cutting across party lines, today extended a warm welcome to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj when she came to the House after a long absence due to health reasons.

As soon as she was spotted stepping into her front row seat during the Zero Hour, members began thumping their desks and it continued for some time as she acknowledged with folded hands.

Greeting 65-year-old Swaraj, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien wished her a long and healthy life. “We are all happy to see a healthy and smiling Sushma Ji,” he said, as the minister accepted the wishes.

Later responding to a Zero Hour mention by T Subbarami Reddy (Cong) on hate crimes against Indians in the US, Swaraj said she would make a detailed statement on Monday.

During the Question Hour, the minister also replied to queries to members.

Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant on December 10 at the AIIMS. She had participated in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha yesterday.–PTI

