Rakesh Malhotra takes over as FIA Chicago President

FIA Chicago’s Trustees and FIA Executive Committee members with Congressman Danny Davis, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, CG Amit Kumar and other dignitaries and leaders.

CHICAGO –Federation of India Associations Chicago (FIA Chicago), celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day in presence of three US Congressmen and installed its new Executive team with Rakesh Malhotra as President.

US Rep. Danny Davis, Rep Brad Schneider, and Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi were present. Also present was Indian Consul General Amit Kumar, as Chief Guest.

The new Executive Committee comprises: Rakesh Patel, President; Rajesh (Raj) Patel, Ex Officio Past President; Hemant Patel, Executive Vice President; Jayesh Patel, Vice President; Amar Upadhaya, Vice President; Amitabh Mittal, Vice President; Jatinder Singh Bedi, Secretary; Chirag Chavda, Joint Secretary; Vijender Doma, Treasurer; and Nirmala Reddy, Joint Treasurer.Bhailal Patel and Kantibhai N Patel, Trustees FIA administered the ‘Oath of Office’ to the incoming Executive Committee.

Through this event, new Directors of the FIA Chicago have also been introduced. They include: Nirav Patel, Ashok Shah, Chirayu Parikh, Kaushik Joshi, Rohit Joshi, Shailesh Rajput, Satheesan Nair, Tribhuvan Gaur, and MsAnica Dubey.

Several leading personalities from Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana attended including MsMeghna Bansal, Trustee Wheatland Township; Sher Rajput,Kanti Patel; Parminder Singh Goldi, Harjinder Khasria, Abhinav Raina, Krishna Bansal, and Nimesh Jani.

In his Presidential address, President Rakesh Malhotra talked the contributions of Indian diaspora in the fields of science, arts, academics, the civil society, and business. Malhotra observed , “We must continue to contribute wholeheartedly towards building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice.” He called upon all the community organizations to “step up [our] efforts, and embark on a journey from success to significance.” The goal is to strengthen India-USties,he added.

FIA Chicago’s outgoing President Rajesh (Raj) Patel also acknowledged the efforts and contribution of India’s freedom fighters in making India a Republic. While recalling FIA Chicago’s stellar contributions during its 40-year history it has led the NRIs from the front. FIA Chicago provided the NRIs with a participative leadership, and also taken up the community issues with the US Political leadership. “

Congressman Brad Schneider described FIA Chicago as “a testament of vibrant Indian American Community.” Entire Indian American community supports democracy all over the world, he added.

He described India and USA as strong economic allies and the two countries largest trading partners. He emphasized that India is the 10th largest supplier to United States.

Referring to their 1959 meeting Schneider drew a parallel between Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi. He stated that while Gandhi brought India independence from the British, Martin Luther King brought voting right the women in United States.

Speaking at the occasion Congressman Danny Davis stated that,” we are fortunate that we live in the USA and in its state of Illinois…” He complimented the Indian Community for economically strengthening the United States social fabric..

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthigreetedthe Indians on the occasion of Republic Day observing that NRIs’ contributions in strengthening Indo-US ties. Referring to the increasing Indian American influence in the US polity, he added that it reflects the common value system between the countries.

In his address CG Amit Kumar, said that in India 1.6 million doses of Coved-19 vaccine have been administered. Through this 90 percent of adults have been inoculated; 70 percent have received two doses; 50 percent of the age group 15 to 18 years have received an inoculation. He thanked the NRIs for enabling the Indian art and culture accepted in the American socio-fabric.

Hemant Patel the Executive Vice President described the celebrations as a benchmark event that would be a turning point in the Chicago’s community circles. He applauded MsMadhura Sane’s Kathak performance on the legendary song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo states. He said that “we are celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the Constitution of India.”.

It be mentioned that Madura Sane is a cine star and Director of Chicago’s leading Kathak dance company named Nritya Natya Academy.

MsNirmala Reddy and MsAmy Mehta were the reception committee co-chairs. Jayesh Patel and MsPrachi Jaitleywere the MCs. Amar Upadhaya and Vijender Domawere the event coordinators. Vice President Jayesh Patel extended the vote of thanks. He describes the function as an outstanding networking opportunity that also had a strong message of community solidarity and camaraderie.

