Rakesh Prasad- The CEO of Sarcasm Spills Out Secrets to Succeed In Social Media

If you are a Facebook user, there are huge chances that you must have come across at least One page that is owned by Rakesh Prasad without even knowing the man behind it. Sarcasm is one of the pages that is co-founded by Rakesh Prasad and is very famous among the teenagers that are using Facebook.

Honestly, there are a lot of reasons for this page to have succeeded and Rakesh Prasad spills out all those secret tricks they used that are so simple, yet fascinating.

How Social Media Platforms Like Facebook And Instagram Create An Impact?

In the 21st century, almost 35% of the whole world has access to the internet which proves that A lot of people are actually on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and so

On. On the other hand, memes are one of the most loved things on the internet. People, Especially teenagers are absolutely crazy about memes and funny clips and that is what makes Sarcasm.

The very famous page Sarcasm, co-founded by Rakesh, is the most followed meme page in Facebook at this point of time. It has a total of around 40 million followers and users that are

Really engaging.

The main focus of the page is to engage with the audience as much as possible and the team has lived up to their expectations. The page has followers from 40 different countries which is a great thing for promoting any brand which is what they do lately as well.

They have tied up with renowned brands such as McDonald’s, WildStone, Vodafone and Mi which is an achievement on its own. Revenues are generated by the page using these brand Promotions as well as ad revenues as well.

Coming to the impact however, Sarcasm is the third biggest page in Facebook as of now, lagging just behind the global star ‘Priyanka Chopra’ and our honorable prime minister, ‘Narendra Modi’.

The potential that this page has, without even being a public figure, is absolutely amazing and praiseworthy. Definitely, it has created the most impact among the teenagers and the amount of love and appreciation this page gets every single day is what makes the team keep working hard and stays motivated completely.

Rakesh Prasad knows the potential that social media carries and that is the exact reason why He is not willing to stop anytime soon.

He is expanding his reach using other pages as well on Facebook and not only that, he is also using other social media platforms such as Instagram to build and engage to an audience. The page on Instagram that they have built has a total of 3.9 million followers.

Producing content (especially memes) is what the team absolutely loves and that’s what keeps them going. Sarcasm adds value and enhances the digital era to a huge extent. He is also absolutely looking forward to affiliating with all big-name corporations. The way this brand has been built, it won’t be a major issue at all anyway.

Interview Of Rakesh Prasad

Rakesh Prasad has been a person who people wanted to know about. More than that, people wanted to know the tips, and tricks that is required to succeed in social media. In an interview with this page, he has revealed a lot of things and basically spilled out of the secrets.

On being asked about his motivation towards opening a facebook page, he said that he has always been trying to do something new and experimental with social media. He added that these social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and so on are not only meant for connecting with friends and family but also meant for entertainment purposes as well as promotion different products and services.

Before social media was as famous as it is in the 21st century, any TV channel was the first priority of people to promote their products but now that social media pages have more engaging audience, brands prefer promoting their products through them.

People trust social media more because the authenticity can be checked as well as reviews of the people. Brands can also choose the type of audience that they want to sell their products to and advertise them accordingly.

He also gave an example of a brand that sells cricket products. He said that it would be absolutely nonsensical to promote cricket equipments to a page that has audience that are enthusiastic about makeup products. It is of course more sensible to advertise those products in a page which has audience enthusiastic about cricket.

Targeting audience is the best thing that brands would ever want and that is the offer that social media provides.

After this explanation, the interviewer asked if social media can be used to create a career to which his answer was ‘definitely yes’.

Rakesh said he was just an user of Facebook around 2011-12 but has now become a content creator because of the opportunities he saw. He knows that people use Facebook in their free time and that is the reason why entertainment is the best content they would like to consume. This is what he wanted to cash in on ever since the beginning.

He has faced a lot of failures before creating a successful brand like ‘Sarcasm’ Of course, it bring smiles to people’s faces but apart from that, it also promotes news, advertises products and aware people generally.

Adding up, Rakesh claimed that the Facebook page ‘Sarcasm’ has promoted famous movies from Bollywood like Raid, Veere Di Wedding and so on proving that the mainstream media is

also moving towards social media promotions due to the level of engagement that they have.

Finally, the interviewer was curious to know about his future plans to which he said that the team is planning to move to YouTube as well.

Their vision is to reach around a total of hundred million followers all around the social media platforms by the year 2025. Get into movie promotions more, they are also expanding their branches to the official movie hub of Bollywood, Mumbai after Ahemadabad and Gurugram.

