India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rally against Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Canada

Rally against Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Canada
October 11
11:46 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CANADA: South Asians in Canada’s British Columbia came together to protest against the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district which erupted on October 3, claiming the lives of nine persons, including four farmers.

Organised by Radical Desi, an online magazine that covers alternate politics, the rally was held on Friday right outside the Indian Visa and Passport Application Center in Surrey.Â The participants demanded justice for the victims’ families and the arrests of those involved, besides the suspension of Mishra.

The farmers have been holding peaceful protests against the farm laws. They believe the laws threaten their livelihood and have been camping outside New Delhi since November last.

The participants at the Surrey rally demanded action against the father and son and the repeal of the farm laws.Â A moment of silence was held at the start of the rally and the victims’ names were read out on the occasion.

Raman Kashyap, a freelance journalist, who died during the violence that followed the killing of the four farmers was also remembered.

Those in attendance held out signs asking for justice to the victims.

Among the speakers were renowned community activists Rakesh Kumar, Imtiaz Popat, Kulwinder Singh, Kesar Singh Baghi, media personalities Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal, Navjot Dhillon and Radical Desi director Gurpreet Singh.

Story writer Harpreet Sekha was also present.

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPFarmers ProtestIndiaFightsCoronaKapil SibbalLakhimpur IncidentLakhimpur Kheri IncidentLakhimpur Kheri NewsLakhimpur ViolenceNarendraModipoliticalPriyanka Gandhi VadraRadical DesiRahul GanhiUPUttar Pradesh GovtYogi Adityanth
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 8th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.