Ram and Bhavana Chavla, from singing to entrepreneurship

India Post News Service

Born out of passion, curated/crafted/created with utmost care and to the highest perfection standards; the “Rambabu” line of premium products seeks to bring the Best of Kolkata to sweeten lives and hearts in America.

Having always considered, Food as one of the biggest gifts one can cherish with ones senses. Reawakening the nostalgic taste buds is sometimes the biggest tribute to a memory…to a taste…with this in mind, “Rambabu” takes great pleasure in inviting you to a journey of many tasty delights.

The “Rambabu” journey has an interesting story where the genesis of this brand is from Music.

Ram Babu, the brand, the persona, is none other than our very own music aficionado Rram Tasildar, whose music has enthralled global audiences for over a decade. Passionate about excellence, melting boundaries, creating connections and uplifting lives one sweet note at a time, he has created beautiful symphonies which have enriched cosmopolitan hearts all around. Kolkata, the city of joy is famous for its lyrical lifestyle, one that you will find yourself mesmerized by. Discover Kolkata, by immersing yourself in its lyrical sweetness. Find your lives enriched with song, with divine sweetness of its confection, depth of its flavors, rich baritones of the Kolkata-Chinese sauces that can truly make hearts sing. It is this lifestyle that the quintessential Bengali at heart Ram Babu brings to your doorstep in America.

Ram Tasildar has always been steeped in music. In his own capacity he has given severalperformances around the world, been the recipient of many Awards and shared the stage with music stalwarts like Udit Narayan,Usha Uthup, KK, Sadhna Sargam, Vasundhara Das, Monali Thakur and Kunal Ganjawala, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh and even world famous Hollywood Band “The Temptations” to name a few.

He partners with Bhavna Chawla and together they are a household name, the famous Bollywood Duo who have regaled audiences in India and America and many global destinations. They have many successful performances to their name including those conducted for well known and prestigious Associations like Aapi, Sankara Eye Foundation and Hope in Life Foundation in USA to name a few.

This musical partnership (Jugalbandi) stretched beyond music to include exports from Kolkata/ India, one product at a time. These products in being best quality, top of the line carried the signature quality and passion for excellence that people have come to associate with Rram and with brand “Rambabu”. It is heartwarming to witness the appreciation that the” Rambabu” line of products is being able to command. This SabanBusiness Award given to the brand “Rambabu” for “the Best Indian Sweets” is especially meaningful as it marks the official Seal of Approval that it has been able to get despite its short three year period from its launch. To be able to get similar appreciation and recognition for his food line-up in the same way, as he has been able to get for his music, makes it noteworthy.

So come one, come all and savor the enigma that is Kolkata – dive into Rambabu Rossogollas,RajBhog, Gulab Jamun, the best Nolen Gurr/Jaggery Rosogollas; taste the purity of its “Rambabu” ghee spread on fragrant “Rambabu”Gobindo Bhog rice. Dial it up by plunging into the Kolkata Chinse repertoire of “Rambabu Tangra sauces” or snack on “Rambabus Nuts for you” Premium Jumbo Golden Cashews in 8 flavors; enjoy the “Rambabu “Ratnagiri Pure Mango pulp and its unparalleled taste – making Mango lassi, kulfi, milkshakes divine! More products will continue to be made available under the expanding Ram Babu Banner.

“Rambabu” has reached out globally to markets like Australia, Singapore, Malaysia,Indonesia and production is in full swing for February 2022 launch .The Rambabu ‘s dream is to reach out to all corners of the globe with their product range in the next 5 years.

“Tinsel Town” the U.S. based company headed by Rram Tasildar and Partner Bhavna Chawla solely imports into USA and controls the global Sales worldwide and Purchases of “Rambabu”.

Look out – for this line –up / play list as it is guaranteed to make your heart sing…

Comments

comments