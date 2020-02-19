Something went wrong with the connection!

Ram Lalla to be shifted before temple construction begins

February 19
16:14 2020
AYODHYA: The Ram Lalla statue at the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be shifted to another site near Manas Bhawan, when the construction of the Ram temple begins. The head priest of the temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said on Wednesday that the existing temple site will have to be vacated to facilitate construction of the new temple.

“A makeshift temple will be built near Manas Bhawan where the deity will be placed until the grand temple is constructed. The site is about 150 metres away from the existing site,” he said.

According to the priest, the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple will be built at the site where the deity is presently placed. After the deity is shifted to the new temple, all rituals of worship will continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, sources said that a group of engineers and architects had visited the temple site to assess the landfill required for the temple construction to begin. During the hearings in the court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, Ram Lalla was recognised as a living entity. IANS

