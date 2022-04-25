Ram Navami celebrated by Indian Seniors of Chicago

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: A General meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago (ISC) was held on April 4 2022 in the hall of Manav Seva MandirBensenville, a Chicago suburb, with the participation of about 150 members.

The start was by Bhupendra Suthar, Hema Shastri, Panna Shah and Bhanu Patel with chantingof GaneshStotra and Hanuman Chalisha. This was followed with information about tour planning, entertainment program.

After that, Smitaben Shah briefed about the music program of Ekal Vidyalaya organized on April 2 and 3. Treasurer of the organization C.V Desai disclosed the names of the donors for the month of March 22 and talked on the topic of Hypnosis? Then Ashwinbhai Sethspoke about Ram Navami sharing details on its significance.

After that Bhupendra Suthar and Arvind Kotak sang Happy Birthday. Since it was the 52nd wedding anniversary of Kanubhai and Urmilaben, they were honored by Pushpaghuch. Then ShivabhaiPatel, 92, explained the importance of exercise and yoga for seniors on the occasion of Yoga Day.

Kantibhai Patel appealed to the members to draw pictures on various topics to commemorate Mother’s Day.

