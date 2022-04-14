India Post News Paper

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt arrive at Ranbir’s residence for Haldi ceremony

April 14
11:38 2022
MUMBAI: As the wedding festivities for tinsel town’s favourite couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continue on Thursday, the bride’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted arriving at the groom’s residence.

The mother-daughter duo have arrived for the Haldi ceremony which is set to be held today at Ranbir’s Bandra residence, Vastu, which will also be the venue for the couple’s wedding today.
For the Haldi ceremony, Soni donned a blue coloured traditional suit.

Shaheen too looked elegant in her yellow traditional attire. The details about the wedding date were confirmed on Wednesday by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple’s Mehendi ceremony.

Prior to the Mehendi ceremony, a pooja was organised at Ranbir’s residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. The duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

