Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to release on this date
March 01
12:04 2021
NEW DELHI: After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a teaser with actor Ranbir Kapoor’s powerful voiceover, the makers of ‘Animal’ have finally revealed the release date of the upcoming film.

Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2022. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil shared the news of the release date with his fans.

He tweeted, “ANIMAL Coming Dussehra 2022! #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra @thedeol Directed by @imvangasandeep Animal is produced by #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar #TSeriesFilms @VangaPictures @Cine1Studios @TSeries.”

The ‘Taal’ actor also posted the same teaser which was shared during the announcement of the film in January, this year.

Going by the teaser, it looks like Anil will be seen playing Ranbir’s father in the movie. In the teaser video, Ranbir’s voiceover hints at ‘Animal’ being an intense drama. Towards the end of the clip, the audience also gets to hear incessant gunshots which tease some good action sequences.

Helmed by ‘Kabir Singh’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

 

