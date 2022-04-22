India Post News Paper

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna reach Manali for ‘Animal’ shoot

April 22
12:07 2022
NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film ‘Animal’. Pictures of the two have been doing rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing with their fans.

Ranbir could be seen in a black t-shirt beneath a black jacket paired with white pants. It seems like the stars were also felicitated at the location of their stay as they could be seen wearing the traditional Himachal cap and shawl while posing with the fans.

Titled ‘Animal’, the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

