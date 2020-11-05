Rangaswami to receive “Global Service Award”

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON, DC: Indiaspora’s Founder, MadhavanRangaswami, has been recognized by the Canada-India Business Council, being awarded the new 2020 “Global Service Award” for launching Indiaspora and connecting the Indian-diaspora globally.

The award presented virtually onThursday, October 29, 2020 as part of the Canada-India Business Council’s virtual Diwali Awards. The inaugural award is given to an individual who demonstrates excellence, and a record of exceptional service for the betterment of others. The “Global Service Award” recognizes selflessness, dedication, and a significant contribution to either Canada or India.

“It’s an awesome privilege to accept this award from the Canada-India Business Council. This award will give us momentum on our journey of connecting the Indian diaspora globally and making an impact. We view Canada and Indo-Canadians as an integral partner in this mission,” said Indiaspora founder Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley software executive, investor, and entrepreneur.

“What MR has done in eight short years through Indiaspora, by convening, mobilizing, and catalyzing key diaspora leaders in the United States and around the world, is nothing short of remarkable,” said Victor Thomas, President and CEO of Canada-India Business Council

“The 1.6 million strong Indian community – affluent, hard-working, peaceful and fully integrated into the Canadian ethos – is a living bridge fostering people to people ties between India and Canada. The community is making a significant contribution to the growth and prosperity of Canada, which is well recognized by Canadian society and the government,” said Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India in Toronto.

“Indiaspora is one such organization serving to the community amplifying the voice of the community and transforming it into a vibrant and dynamic force. The award is a recognition of efforts in helping the community to unite together for their common good,” added Srivastava.

As part of its “Global Connect” program to lead high-level delegations of the Indian diaspora to different countries, Indiasporaorganized a delegation of their members and prominent friends from the U.S. to Canada to meet Canadian, Indian, and Indo-Canadian leaders in government, academia, philanthropy, the arts, finance, business and technology in October 2018. The “Track II” diplomacy meetings took place in Toronto and Ottawa in the wake of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) proposed earlier that month, as well as Prime Minister Trudeau’s trade trip to India earlier that year.

MR (Madhavan Rangaswami) is a software executive, investor, entrepreneur, corporate eco-strategy expert, community builder and philanthropist.

Other Canada-India Business Council honorees include Paytm Canada (Harinder Takhar, CEO) with the Member of the Year Award; G(irls)20 Bailey Greenspon, Acting-CEO with the Roy MacLaren Humanitarian Award, and Teck Resources Limited (Donald Lindsay, President and CEO) with the Thomas Bata Corporate of the Year Award.

Indiaspora members are committed to building stronger communities with a culture of giving and inspiring social change. Canada-India Business Council has served as the premier bi-national link for businesses in the Canada-India economic corridor since 1982.

