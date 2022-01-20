Ranthambore National Park: Mixture of heritage site & rich wildlife

A tiny village that derives its name from two hills â€“ Ran and Thambor, Ranthambore in the state of Rajasthan is endowed with a magnificent environment. Its deciduous forests are rich in flora and fauna that inhabits a wide span of all species. A land that boasts of a legendary history was the stronghold of the Yadavas in the 8th century. Later in the 10th century, it came under the rule of the mighty Chauhans, which continued as such till the Mughals acquired its possession.

Ranthambore is a dream destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Famed for its wildlife, Ranthambore proffers a picturesque ambiance with rocky smudges, lovely hills, pretty lakes, ponds and beautiful ravines. Its rugged terrain and strategic location in the midst of Vindhya and Aravalli ranges makes it a perfect asylum for those estranged and exotic breeds in the animal kingdom.

Ranthambore is famous for the wildlife sanctuary by the same name where one can witness the juxtaposition of wildlife, history and nature. Dotted with so many structures of the past, Ranthambore offers the fabulous mixture of a heritage site as well as the magical charm of a rich wildlife. The ruins of yesteryears, which are spotted throughout the length and breadth of the forests, give Ranthambore a unique and invigorating appeal.

A pictorial place with extensive range of dazzling landscapes, Ranthambore offers something unusual to its visitors. The mesmerizing ride through the undulating grasslands, gushing streams, open scrubs, densely wooded valleys, deep ravines flanked by steep peaks would definitely provide one with a rejuvenating vigor.

Ranthambore would be the best place to squander if the traveler in you is quite proud of the rich legacy of an ancient township. Its majestic relics like the ruined pavilions, crumbling walls, wells, and other glittering edifices of kingships quench your thirst to be in the midst of a glorious past.

Tourist attractions

Jogi Mahal: A superb guesthouse at the foothills of the majestic Ranthambore, Fort Jogi Mahal in Ranthambore offers the visitor a delightful time. This forest guesthouse provides outstanding and modern amenities to the tourists. The superb building was constructed as a hunting lodge for the members of the royal family of Jaipur. This beautiful Mahal grabs the tourists towards it with its stunning vistas of magnificent scenery.

Ranthambore Fort: Located atop a hill, the Ranthambore fort holds a bloody but brave history of the legendary Rajputs. Constructed in 994 AD, this fort encompasses massive gate, lofty walls, tanks and temples. Its strategic location and finest structural designs with safety measures makes it an impregnable one. This mighty fortress of the Rajputs holds an amazing legend that says that the fort was constructed as a token of gratitude to Lord Shiva. However, Ranthambore fort is famed as the first ever place where the women practiced Jauhar in order to protect themselves from the intruding army of the Persians.

Surwal Lake: A shallow seasonal lake 25 kilometers away from Ranthambore, Surwal Lake is a pictorial destination, which captivates the onlooker with its alluring beauty. A haven of the avian fauna, the mesmerizing charm of the lake attracts scores of visitors during November-March.

Ranthambore National Park: Standing out remarkably in an extensive denuded tract, the Ranthambore National Park reflects a unique juxtaposition of historical and natural richness. It proffers a winding terrain with slopes, hills, steep ridges, hillocks, pebbly ravines and flat valleys. The park spreads over a vast expansion of 392 sq km and it happens to be the finest example for conservation of tigers.

Best time to visit

Ranthambore has a moderate climate all through the year. But the best time to visit is from October to April, during which you can spot tigers.

How to reach

By Train: Sawai Madhopur, at a distance of nearly 10 km, is the nearest railway station to Ranthambore. This railhead is on the Broad Gauge line between Mumbai and Delhi.

By Air: Sanganer Airport located at Jaipur is nearly 157 km from Ranthambore city. Jaipur airport is connected to metro cities Mumbai and Delhi. Foreign travelers can take connection flights from Delhi international airport, which is nearly 417 km away from Ranthambore.

By Bus: Ranthambore is connected by regular bus services to other cities in and around. Many public transport buses connect Ranthambore with Jaipur, Pushkar and Ajmer.

