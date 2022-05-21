India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ranveer Singh jets off to meet Deepika Padukone at Cannes

Ranveer Singh jets off to meet Deepika Padukone at Cannes
May 21
11:38 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, jetted off to join his wife Deepika Padukone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the Bollywood diva is a jury member.

Ranveer’s visit to Cannes has apparently been a last-minute decision. The reason for this could be that Deepika had shared her Day 3 Cannes look on her Instagram handle in which she was dressed in a stunning red Louis Vuitton outfit.

The ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar‘ actor, who often posts mushy comments on his wife’s posts, this time wrote, “Killing me,” which was followed by Ok! That’s it! I’m taking a flight.”

Sometime later Ranveer was spotted at the Mumbai airport taking a flight. He even shared pictures of him clicked by paparazzi on his Insta stories. In them, he could be seen dressed in a white hoodie with velvet pants. He accessorised his look with a hat, sunglasses and duffle bag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster film ‘Anniyan’, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
8Cannes 2022ActorsactressbollywoodCannes 2022 DeepikaCelebritiesDeepika InstagramDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone MoviesDeepika Ranveer Love StoryEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesRanveer Singh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 20th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.