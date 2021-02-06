India Post News Paper

Ratan Tata requests discontinuing of campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for him

February 06
14:12 2021
NEW DELHI: Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts, has responded to the social media campaign demanding for Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest honour, to be given to him.

Tata took to Twitter on Saturday and asked people to discontinue the campaign.
He wrote, “While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued.”

He further added, “Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity.”

This campaign started after renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra, tweeted about conferring the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata. His tweet popularised the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, and further encouraged Twitterati to start a campaign for the same. (ANI)

