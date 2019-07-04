Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rathyatra in Boston attracts over 3,000 participants

Rathyatra in Boston attracts over 3,000 participants
July 04
12:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GEETHA PATIL

BOSTON: The ISKCON Boston temple organized one of its biggest festivals, Ratha Yatra, which is a public procession with a chariot with idols of Jagannath (Vishnu avatar), Balabhadra (his brother), and Subhadra (his sister) June 3, attracting more than 3,000 devotees.

The procession started at noon from 1 Cambria Street and moved to Boston Common Park amidst ecstatic singing, unique music, drumming, and dancing by the devotees in colorful traditional costumes . The devotees batch-by-batch hand-pulled the chariot with ropes forward and also swept the road for the chariot with great devotion and consecration.

Shri Rama Raya Prabhu along with 15 Brahmacharis from Harinam Ashram, New York City, graced the procession with their presence among the devotees.

Following more than two miles of spectacular parade, a grand celebration awaited the crowd, including an exhibition showcasing India´s spirituality and culture. The festival site featured tents with various forms of entertainment, dancing, live music, a free lunch, shopping, Vedic culture, literature, arts, and kids’ activities in the surrounding area.

Lord Jagannath’s arrival was marked by kirtans sung by devotees. Radhika Patel welcomed all the devotes to the post parade event. Thought provoking talks were given by Niranjana Swami, Jayadvaita Swami and Chandrashekhar Swami. Suchita Rao and Kishori Yatra group, Chatamayi and Dasi Group sang beautiful kirtans and also made the devotees to sing with them.

Dances were performed by Dasi group, Karuna, and Melissa. Concluding remarks were made by Madhavanand Prabhu. Vanamali Pandit Dasa thanked all the participants for their active participation in the event and making it a grand success.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.