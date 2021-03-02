India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
March 02
11:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AHMEDABAD: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday morning received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Shastri, 58, got the jab at the Apollo Hospital here.

“Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic,” Shastri tweeted along with a picture of him receiving the jab.
“Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,” he added.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination — for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities — began on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders, got vaccinated on the first day. Shastri is currently with the Indian cricket team participating in a four-match Test series against England.

Virat Kohli’s men are 2-1 up in the series, having won the third Test, played with the pink ball, by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium here last week. The fourth and final Test of the series is slated to begin on Thursday. 

India require only a draw in that game in order to seal their berth in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played at the Lord’s, London from June 18-22. New Zealand have already secured their spot in the WTC final. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India to begin 23 #Waterways by 2030: PM - https://t.co/3FJenNC4dm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #GrowingInTheMaritimeSector #IndiaMritimeSector #IndiaFightsCorona #MaritimeSector #NarendraModi #Political #WaterwaysIndia
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:35 am

Miguel Cardona confirmed as US ... - https://t.co/xjRl433spC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:20 am

Conservatives clash on Indian-American ... - https://t.co/2uz1ik2ATx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanAssociateAGNominee #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:17 am

H1B on backburner as Biden focuses on ... - https://t.co/JrLtXXnJmZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BidenAdministration #Community #Diaspora #FIA #H1BCases #H1BVisas #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #ImmigrantsUSA #IndianAmericans
h J R

- March 2, 2021, 10:14 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.