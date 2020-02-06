Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

RBI announces major relief measures for real estate

RBI announces major relief measures for real estate
February 06
16:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meet on Thursday offered major policy steps which would support the slowing real estate sector.

To boost growth and lift sentiment, the RBI has eased cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement of commercial banks for sectors with multiplier effect including the residential housing segment. The other sector which would benefit from the deicision are automobiles, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

“It has now been decided that scheduled commercial banks will be allowed to deduct the equivalent of incremental credit disbursed by them as retail loans for automobiles, residential housing and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), over and above the outstanding level of credit to these segments as at the end of the fortnight ended January 31, 2020 from their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) for maintenance of cash reserve ratio (CRR),” RBI’s Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies said on Thursday.

This exemption will be available for incremental credit extended up to the fortnight ending July 31, 2020.

Further, the apex bank also extended the date of commencement of commercial operations of project loans for commercial real estate which have been delayed for “reasons beyond the control of promoters” by another one year without downgrading the asset classification in line with treatment accorded to other project loans for non-infrastructure sector.

“This would complement the initiatives taken by the government of India in the real estate sector. The detailed instructions will be issued shortly,” said the RBI statement.

The decisions brings a sense of relief for the cash-strapped housing sector. Real estate stocks rose post the announcements.

Market players and experts lauded the decisions. Commenting on the extension of restructuring of project loans by a year, Anuj Puri, Chairman Anarock Property Consultants said: “This is a big move and will bring the much-needed relief to the cash-starved real estate sector and to both developers and the HFCs from the liquidity perspective.”

It will help ease out the time for maintaining and managing cash flows for cash-strapped developers and help them to complete several stuck projects, Puri said, however adding that it will not address the other main issue prevailing in the real estate sector, that of continuing low demand.

However, the decision to keep repo rate unchanged, although expected, has disappointed a few market players. Ramesh Nair CEO & Country Head, JLL India said: “The RBI’s move today to ease rules for projects delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters by one year will provide the much-needed elbow room for developers.”

With the lower provisioning requirement for retail loans extended to housing segment, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India said that there are hopes that the new measure would translate into lower cost of loans for home buyers as well.

“The encouragement also comes to the development side of the business where the long-standing industry demand for asset classification has been addressed. This will augment liquidity situation for developers too. With these two significant initiatives by the RBI, the real estate sector will hope to make a faster comeback,” he added. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did Modi Govt. failed to save Air India?

  • Yes (71%, 177 Votes)
  • No (29%, 72 Votes)

Total Voters: 249

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-Americans upset with Iowa Democratic caucus - https://t.co/Zf5bqkGrA8 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/10f6rej9Ni
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 6, 2020, 10:57 am

NASA astronaut who set female space record back on Earth - https://t.co/ygIJoFCD3U Get your news featured use… https://t.co/gPV4nNcJEh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 6, 2020, 10:56 am

RBI announces major relief measures for real estate - https://t.co/XrAy3zOumC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3HENNuf344
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 6, 2020, 10:55 am

Ahead of SC deadline, PM announces Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya - https://t.co/U9oa0QqysC Get y… https://t.co/wK11LXjcfu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 6, 2020, 6:11 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.