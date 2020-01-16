Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

RBI directs banks that credit, debit card users can enable, disable

January 16
11:42 2020
NEW DELHI: To improve user convenience and increase the security of card transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all banks to give card users, credit and debit, the facility to enable/disable their cards for different types of use.

These include online, physical, contact-less domestically or internationally. Over the years, the volume and value of transactions made through cards have increased manifold. To improve user convenience and increase the security of card transactions, RBI has come out with these norms.

Card issuers have also been asked to allow cardholders to modify transaction limits within the overall card limit for all types of transactions -domestic and international at PoS, ATMs, online transactions and contactless transactions.

RBI has directed banks and other card issuers to enable cards only for use at contact-based points i.e. ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) devices within India at the time of issue of the cards. This means that when a card is issued it will, by default, only be used to physically swipe at a PoS or at an ATM. It would not be enabled for use online or for contactless transactions.

The facility on a 24×7 basis through multiple channels – mobile application/internet banking / ATMs / Interactive Voice Response (IVR); this may also be offered at branches/offices.

RBI has mandated that issuers provide alerts/information/status, etc., through SMS / e-mail, as and when there is any change in the status of the card.

The provisions of this circular are not mandatory for prepaid gift cards and those used at mass transit systems.

Issuers shall provide cardholders a facility for enabling card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card-present (international) transactions and contactless transactions.

For existing cards, issuers may take a decision, based on their risk perception, whether to disable the card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card-present (international) transactions and contactless transaction rights. Existing cards which have never been used for online (card not present) / international/contactless transactions shall be mandatorily disabled for this purpose. IANS

