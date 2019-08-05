Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ready to respond to any ‘misadventure’ by India, warns Pak after NSC meeting

Ready to respond to any ‘misadventure’ by India, warns Pak after NSC meeting
August 05
10:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday warned India that it is ready to respond to any “misadventure or aggression” by the Indian forces, as the country’s top civil and military leaders discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting after the Army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Saturday termed as “lies and deceit” Pakistan’s allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah, three services chiefs, chief of ISI and other senior officials.

A statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting said that Pakistan is “ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression” and will continue to provide all-out “diplomatic, moral and political support” to the people of Kashmir.

The meeting criticised “Indian actions which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace.”

Pakistan reiterates that Kashmir is a long-standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution. Pakistan, therefore, urges India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, it said.

It said that the recent “buildup of forces” is adding “fuel to fire”.

“The forum strongly condemned such Indian strategy at this time when Pakistan and the international community are focused on resolving the Afghan conflict,” the statement said.

The recent Indian measures will increase the levels of violence and turn this area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries, it said.

Prime Minister Khan said that India is totally disregarding international obligations and the country’s “arrogance will only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region.”

Khan invited the attention of world leaders and international bodies towards “irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour” of Indian leadership.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression with the full support of the nation.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Khan said that it’s time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

“President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as the situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken” by Indian forces, he said, adding that this has the “potential to blow up into a regional crisis”.

Last month, Trump had made a stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the vexed issue during their meeting in Japan, evoking a sharp reaction from India which denied Modi making any such request.

In another tweet, Khan said the people of Kashmir “must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UN SC resolutions.”

“The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir,” he tweeted.

His government also sought the support of the Opposition on tension with India. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.