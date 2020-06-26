Real estate remains the preferred asset class for investors amid Covid: Report

NEW DELHI: Real estate continues to be a preferred asset class for investors amid the uncertainty emerging out of thepandemic, according to a report by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Housing.com.

Titled ‘Concerned yet positive – The Indian Real Estate Consumer (April-May 2020)’, the report showed that the real estate consumer remains positive with regard to the economic scenario and income stability for the coming six months.

“Real estate (35 per cent) is still perceived as the preferred mode of investment, followed by gold (28 per cent), fixed deposits (22 per cent), stocks (16 per cent) and homebuyers are likely to slowly return to the market in the coming six months,” it said.

Price-points of residential realty have remained muted for the past few years, but are still a key deterrent, with the perception of being still unaffordable, according to nearly half of the potential homebuyers surveyed, who are currently staying in rented accommodation.

A majority of respondents surveyed (73 per cent) comprise ‘first time homebuyers’, who are looking to buy a ‘ready-to-move-in-house’ for end-use and are from the age group of 25-45 years. While 60 per cent of respondents opined that for the next six months, they would prefer a ready-to-move-in property, 21 per cent said they were okay with a property with a delivery timeline of maximum one year.

The survey was conducted in April and May 2020, through a random sampling technique for a fair representation across regions. The insights presented in the survey represent the view of more than 3,000 potential homebuyers. IANS

