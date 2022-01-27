Real Money Roulette in India

Undoubtedly, roulette is the classiest of all the traditional casino games. It is a gaming option that rose to prominence in 18th-century France, quickly spreading like wildfire throughout the globe, becoming a mainstay at high-end establishments.

Roulette, derived from the Italian Biribi, is a unique gambling game because it is a rare casino product that offers almost fifty-fifty odds if players choose to make black/red, odd/even, high/low wagers. That makes it suitable for implementing progressive betting strategies, such as the Martingale, the Dâ€™Alembert, the Labouchere, and the Fibonacci wagering patterns. These are popular approaches that also get used on other games but are roulette staples.

Thanks to the miracle of technology called the internet, gamblers from India can now enjoy real money roulette via their smartphones, from anywhere at any time, at quality sites like Las Atlantis, Wild Casino, and BetUS. These often rank as the best online roulette options. Moreover, they are robust gaming platforms in general. What follows below is a breakdown of the top wheel-spinning picks available on these sites that Indian game of chance enthusiasts can enjoy through a device (desktop PC, tablet, smartphone) of their choosing.

European Roulette

The European version is by far the best online roulette pick out there. That is so because this game variant features the lowest house edge in the genre at 2.6%. That is a house advantage that only blackjack, baccarat, Andar Bahar, and virtual video poker machines can beat. Note that the single green pocket in European roulette is the reason for its attractive odds. If the little white ball falls in this position, all bets get void, and the operator swoops everything off the table.

The rules of European roulette are essentially the ones that everyone accepts as the default ones. That means that there are thirty-six numbers everyone can wager on, and then there are the specialty bets discussed in the intro that pay 1:1. If a roulette game has no other label attached, the chances are that it implements only one green/zero pocket and is the European version.

American Roulette

The primary difference between European and American roulette is that the latter version has two green/zero pockets. Due to the number of wheel positions expanding to thirty-eight, of which only thirty-six accept bets, the house edge of this variant is 5.26%.

Roulette not being successful in its original US run is why this game has two green/zero pockets. By all accounts, when the European settlers first brought it to Louisiana in the 19th century, it did not generate revenues to the level gambling house proprietors hoped. That caused them to introduce a second green/zero pocket, increasing the odds further in their favor. Nevertheless, many online casino American roulette games feature novel rule tweaks and side-bet options that make this versionâ€™s house edge drop, making it competitive with the European variant.

Live Roulette Variants

Of course, anyone can play roulette online these days against software or live dealers situated in a luxuriously decorated studio. Live roulette in Asia has been a gambling possibility since 2003 when Playtech soft-launched their streaming casino targeting players from the continent. Though, in the past nineteen years, the dealer segment of the industry has grown at an impressive rate. Currently, this gaming category only trails behind slots in popularity and is etching close year on year, becoming ever more competitive with reel-spinners.

The interactive gambling sector offers multiple live roulette variations. Of course, these include European, American, and French roulette, plus games not on-hand at land-based venues. Notable examples from the latter group are Double-Ball Roulette, Speed-Roulette, Sling-Shot Roulette, and Evolution Gamingâ€™s trending Lightning Roulette, which has a Lucky Payout feature that can yield a prize up to x500 a gambler’s wager. It has been the dominant wheel-spinning game on the World Wide Web since its release in April 2018.

India Gambling Laws â€“ Can You Play Online Roulette in India?

Per outdated Indian gambling laws, mainly the Public Gambling Act of 1867, no one can enjoy casino-style entertainment within the country’s borders. Yet, each state has its right to formulate its regulation concerning if it allows betting fun or not. So far, only Sikkim, Daman, and Goa permit casinos to run games of chance in each respective state on riverboats.

In terms of internet play, no one can establish a company on Indian soil that supplies gambling services to residents. However, nothing stops Indians from enjoying roulette and other casino products at offshore sites based in a country that legislates online gaming. There is no history of Indian authorities prosecuting anyone for engaging in such activities. Therefore, everyone can test their good fortune at online roulette at either the three mentioned sites in this article or elsewhere.

Final Word

