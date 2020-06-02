Real warrior: Covid positive doctor treats patients through telemedicine

AGRA: The inspiring story of a Covid-19 positive doctor at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University has won many hearts and kudos from his admirers. Prof Mohammad Shameem, Department of TB and Chest Diseases, continues to treat patients after testing positive for coronavirus, unmindful of his own health.

Quarantined at his residence, Shameem uses telemedicine to connect directly with JNMC health care staff to attend to COVID patients admitted in the isolation ward and non-COVID patients in the respiratory wards of JNMC.

“It is emotionally draining, but doctors are supposed to save lives and we will continue to do so, no matter what may come,” said Shameem. It is important to survive the catastrophe, I strongly believe that COVID positive doctors, who are home quarantined can use gadgets like laptops, desktops, telephones, and smartphones to treat patients, he added.

Shameem pointed out that the fear of getting infected was always there, but as a doctor working in a global medical emergency, he had to keep the negative thoughts at bay and continue to serve humanity.

“The experience of successfully treating coronavirus patients at JNMC, including those who were critically ill, makes me confident of recovering from the illness,” said Shameem.

He emphasized: “Nothing can compare to the psychological stress of working in this pandemic. Many critically ill patients only see doctors and nurses in their final hours and it is not appropriate for doctors to leave these patients, even if they test positive for the virus.”

